Journal Article

Citation

Clay AM, Carr RL, DuBien J, To F. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2024.2349144

PMID

38704844

Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: It is unclear of the correlation between a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and repeated subconcussive (RSC) impacts with respect to injury biomechanics. Thus, the present study was designed to determine the behavioral and histological differences between a single mTBI impact and RSC impacts with subdivided cumulative kinetic energies of the single mTBI impact. RESEARCH DESIGN: Adult male Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly assigned to a single mTBI impact, RSC impact, sham, or repeated sham groups.

METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Following a weight drop injury, anxiety-like behavior and general locomotive activity and were assessed using the open field test, while motor coordination was evaluated using a rotarod unit. Neuronal loss, astrogliosis, and microgliosis were assessed using NeuN, GFAP and Iba-1 immunohistochemistry. All assessments were undertaken at 3- and 7-days post impact. MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: No behavioral disturbances were observed in injury groups, however, both injury groups did lead to microgliosis following 3-days post-impact.

CONCLUSIONS: No pathophysiological differences were observed between a single mTBI impact and RSC impacts of the same energy input. Even though a cumulative injury threshold for RSC impacts was not determined, a threshold still may exist where no pathodynamic shift occurs.


Language: en

Keywords

microgliosis; Mild traumatic brain injury; repeated subconcussive impacts; rodent model; weight drop injury

