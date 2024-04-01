|
Citation
Su YJ. Burns 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38705779
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Major burn injuries may have long-term mental health consequences, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This study extended prior work to investigate DSM-5 PTSD symptoms at 6 months, 1 year, and 2 years post-burn as well as the contribution of two sets of early psychological risk factors to DSM-5 PTSD symptoms: Established PTSD risk factors (prior adjustment problems, past trauma, perception of life threat, peritraumatic emotions and dissociation) and theory-derived cognitive factors (negative appraisals of the trauma and its sequelae, memory disorganization, trauma-related rumination, and thought suppression).
Language: en
Keywords
Burn injury; Negative appraisals; Prospective study; PTSD; Risk factors