Citation
Rolin SA, Caffrey D, Flores MG, Pope LG, Mootz J, Bello I, Nossel I, Compton MT, Stanley B, Wainberg M, Dixon LB, Appelbaum PS. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38705578
Abstract
AIMS: Despite the public health impact of violence among young adults with psychosis, behavioural interventions to reduce the risk of engaging in violence remain rare. For young adults with early psychosis, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)-based psychotherapy has efficacy in reducing impairment and improving functioning. However, no CBT-based intervention to reduce violence has been formally adapted for young adults with early psychosis. This protocol outlines the first clinical trial of a behavioural intervention to reduce violence for young adults with early psychosis. This study is set in an early intervention services (EIS) setting and seeks to adapt and pilot Psychological Intervention for Complex PTSD and Schizophrenia-Spectrum Disorder (PICASSO), a CBT-based intervention, through an iterative process utilizing mixed-methods assessments.
Language: en
Keywords
aggression; anger; CBT; first‐episode psychosis; forensic