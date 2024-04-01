|
Abiad NA, Houdry E, El Khoury C, Renaudin V, Robert T. Gait Posture 2024; 111: 182-184.
38705036
BACKGROUND: To complement traditional clinical fall risk assessments, research is oriented towards adding real-life gait-related fall risk parameters (FRP) using inertial sensors fixed to a specific body position. While fixing the sensor position can facilitate data processing, it can reduce user compliance. A newly proposed step detection method, Smartstep, has been proven to be robust against sensor position and real-life challenges. Moreover, FRP based on step variability calculated from stride times (Standard deviation (SD), Coefficient of Variance (Cov), fractal exponent, and sample entropy of stride duration) proved to be useful to prospectively predict the fall risk. RESEARCH QUESTIONS: To evaluate whether Smartstep is convenient for calculating FRP from different sensor placements.
Language: en
Fall risk; Inertial sensors; Older adults; Sensor position; Step detection