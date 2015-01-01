Abstract

Distracted biking can have serious repercussions for the rider such as accidents. The purpose of the present experiment was to determine the effect of visually monitoring two parameters, the cadence, and the heart rate on a bike computer fixed on a racing bike, and simultaneously detect hazardous traffic situations. Individuals (n = 20) were instructed to ride a racing bike that was fitted onto a roller trainer. After conducting a bicycle step test to assess the maximal heart rate (HF(max)), participants were assigned to a within subject-design on a separate day. They were instructed to perform the riding task in two single-task conditions (only watching the traffic at the video with occluded or without occluded bike computer), two multi-tasking conditions (monitoring the cadence of 70 RPM or 90 RPM, monitoring the heart rate, and observing the traffic) and one control condition (no instructions). Percentage dwell time of the eye movements, the constant error from the target cadence, keeping the heart rate in an interval of 50% - 70% of the HF(max), and percentage of the recognized hazard traffic situations were analyzed. The analysis indicated that monitoring the parameters on the bike computer induced no significant decline in perceived hazardous traffic situations.

Language: en