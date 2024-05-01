|
Citation
Alacreu-Crespo A, Innamorati M, Courtet P, Erbuto D, Luciano M, Sampogna G, Abbate-Daga G, Barlati S, Carmassi C, Castellini G, De Fazio P, Di Lorenzo G, Di Nicola M, Ferrari S, Goracci A, Gramaglia C, Martinotti G, Nanni MG, Pasquini M, Pinna F, Poloni N, Serafini G, Signorelli M, Tortorella A, Ventriglio A, Volpe U, Fiorillo A, Pompili M. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38705528
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The Psychological-Physical-Pain Visual Analogue Scale (PPP-VAS) was thought to probably help in identifying patients at risk of suicide. However, no data on its validity to measure psychological pain was available. Our main aim was to investigate the convergent validity of the PPP-VAS using two well-validated scales of psychological pain, the Orbach and Mikulincer Mental Pain scale (OMMP) and the Holden et al. Psychache Scale.
Language: en
Keywords
Psychological pain; Suicidal ideation; Suicide attempt; Validation; Visual analogue scale