Abstract

History of childhood maltreatment (CM) is common and robustly associated with prenatal and postpartum (perinatal) depression. Given perinatal depression symptom heterogeneity, a transdiagnostic approach to measurement could enhance understanding of patterns between CM and perinatal depression.



METHODS: In two independently collected samples of women receiving care at perinatal psychiatry clinics (n = 523 and n = 134), we categorized longitudinal symptoms of perinatal depression, anxiety, stress, and sleep into transdiagnostic factors derived from the Research Domain Criteria and depression literatures. We split the perinatal period into four time points. We conducted a latent profile analysis of transdiagnostic factors in each period. We then used self-reported history of CM (total exposure and subtypes of abuse and neglect) to predict class membership.



RESULTS: A three-class solution best fit our data. In relation to positive adaptive functioning, one class had relatively more positive symptoms (high adaptive), one class had average values (middle adaptive), and one class had fewer adaptive symptoms (low adaptive). More total CM and specific subtypes associated with threat/abuse increased an individual's likelihood of being in the Low Adaptive class in both samples (ORs: 0.90-0.97, p < .05). LIMITATIONS: Generalizability of our results was curtailed by 1) limited racial/ethnic diversity and 2) missing data.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results support taking a person-centered approach to characterize the relationship between perinatal depression and childhood maltreatment. Given evidence that increased exposure to childhood maltreatment is associated with worse overall symptoms, providers should consider incorporating preventative, transdiagnostic interventions for perinatal distress in individuals with a history of childhood maltreatment.

Language: en