Abstract

The experience sampling method (ESM) is a structured diary technique, which is used to assess thoughts, mood and appraise subjective experiences in daily life. It has been recognized as a useful tool for understanding the characteristics, dynamics, and underlying mechanisms of prodromal symptoms of psychosis. The present systematic review aimed to provide a qualitative synthesis of findings provided by the ESM studies conducted in people with psychosis risk states. A systematic review of the MEDLINE, ERIC, Academic Search Ultimate, and Health Source: Nursing/Academic Edition databases, utilizing search terms related to the ESM and the risk of psychosis was conducted. Out of 1069 publication records identified, 77 studies met the inclusion criteria for the review. Data were synthesized around the following topics: 1) assessment of symptoms dynamics and social functioning; 2) assessment of the mechanisms contributing to the emergence of psychotic experiences and 3) assessment of stress sensitivity. The studies have shown that negative emotions are associated with subsequent development of paranoia. The tendency to draw hasty conclusions, aberrant salience, self-esteem, and emotion regulation were the most frequently reported mechanisms associated with the emergence of psychotic experiences. Studies using the ESM also provided evidence for the role of stress sensitivity, in the development of psychotic symptoms. The ESM has widely been applied to studies investigating psychosis risk states, using a variety of protocols.



FINDINGS from this systematic review might inform future studies and indicate potential targets for interventions.

