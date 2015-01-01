Abstract

To evaluate the effect of ADHD diagnosis by the age of 10 on the suicide/self-harm risk at age 14 and examine factors that may modify/mediate the association, a longitudinal study based on the nationwide survey consisting of 5,107 children in Australia was used. Self-harm and suicidal risks in children with ADHD at age 14 were the main outcomes; ADHD medication, history of bullied or depression, and other sociodemographic disadvantages, were treated as covariates. The diagnosis of ADHD at age 10 is associated with elevated risks of self-harm, suicidal thoughts, planning, or attempts by age 14, with greater susceptibility in males. The pathway from ADHD symptoms to suicide/self-harm could also be mediated by depression and exposure to bullying assessed at age 12. Note that depression and exposure to bullying might at best contribute to less than 10 % of the total effect of ADHD diagnosis on either the risk of suicide or self-harm. Early gender-tailored intervention and prevention strategies are crucial in clinical practice and health policy.

