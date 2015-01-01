Abstract

PURPOSE: In a nationwide study, we aimed to study the association of neighborhood deprivation with child and adolescent mental health problems.



METHODS: We used data from the Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth (N = 47,871; age range: 1-17 years) and linked these to Neighborhood Material and Social Deprivation data calculated using Canada's Census of Population. Using a series of logistic regressions, we studied the association between living in deprived areas and mental health problems among children and youth. We used bootstrap replicate weights for all analyses and adjusted them for individual sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: In the adjusted model, the parent-reported developmental disorder was associated with more socially deprived neighborhoods (OR 1.29; 95% CI 1.07, 1.57 for most vs. least deprived quintiles). However, mental health service need or use was associated with living in less materially deprived areas (OR 0.78; 95% CI 0.63, 0.96 for most vs. least deprived quintiles). Among mental health problems reported by the youth (12-17 years old), poor/fair general mental health, alcohol drinking, and cannabis use were associated with neighborhood social deprivation in the adjusted models. In contrast, poor/fair general mental health, suicide ideas, alcohol drinking, and cannabis use were all negatively associated with higher materially deprived quintiles.



CONCLUSION: Our study provides further support for the existing evidence on the association between neighborhood deprivation, particularly social deprivation, and the mental health of children and adolescents. The findings can help public health policymakers and service providers better understand and address children's mental health needs in their neighborhoods.

