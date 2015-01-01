SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rytter HM, Lexell J. Ugeskr. Laeger 2024; 186(17): V10230645.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Den Alm Danske Laegerforening)

DOI

10.61409/V10230645

PMID

38704707

Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury, such as concussion, was once considered self-resolving. However, over the past decade, increased understanding of the short- and long-term impact has led to new guidelines for active management. In this review, we summarise recent findings, covering diagnostic criteria, and management for early and persistent symptoms. Many of the postconcussive symptoms can be treated and an individualised approach from a biopsychosocial perspective is recommended. Overall, the new knowledge will significantly impact patient care and future research.


Language: da

Keywords

*Brain Concussion/diagnosis/therapy; *Post-Concussion Syndrome/diagnosis/therapy; Athletic Injuries/diagnosis/therapy; Humans

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print