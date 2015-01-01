Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury, such as concussion, was once considered self-resolving. However, over the past decade, increased understanding of the short- and long-term impact has led to new guidelines for active management. In this review, we summarise recent findings, covering diagnostic criteria, and management for early and persistent symptoms. Many of the postconcussive symptoms can be treated and an individualised approach from a biopsychosocial perspective is recommended. Overall, the new knowledge will significantly impact patient care and future research.

