Thakurdesai A, Rivera-Matos L, Nagra N, Busch B, Mais DD, Cave MC. ACG Case Rep. J. 2024; 11(5): e01354.

(Copyright © 2024, American College of Gastroenterology)

10.14309/crj.0000000000001354

38706451

PMC11068125

Fenbendazole is an anthelmintic agent approved for veterinary applications. Even though it is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for human use, such use appears to be increasing due to the popularization of fenbendazole's potential anticancer effects by social media. We describe the first case of histologically confirmed severe drug-induced liver injury, hepatocellular pattern, associated with the self-administration of fenbendazole in a 67-year-old woman who presented with 2 weeks of jaundice. Liver function tests normalized in 3 months after the cessation of fenbendazole.


drug-induced liver injury; fenbendazole; hepatotoxicity; liver biopsy; liver function tests

