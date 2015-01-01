Abstract

In coal pillar fires, the fire source is hard to be detected and the adjacent goaf is extremely likely to be affected. Such fires would give rise to thermal and dynamic disasters in mines, further causing casualties and environmental disruption. In this study, with the coal pillar spontaneous combustion (CPSC) accident in Chahasu Coal Mine taken as the research object, the oxygen uptake and limit of oxygen concentration of CPSC were explored. Based on the research results, a similar model was constructed, where a control group was used to simulate the hazardous area of CPSC in a bid to investigate the law of CPSC. Moreover, the polymer colloid perfusion system was constructed and the drilling parameters and perfusion process parameters were determined, and practices concerning spontaneous fire control were carried out. Here are the conclusions: First, air leakage in the coal pillar may lead to coal spontaneous combustion due to the impact of rib spalling, threatening 2-6 m above the middle of the coal pillar at a shallow position. Second, coal pillar grouting, injecting polymer colloids for cooling, and coal pillar cement reinforcement prove to be effective ways to prevent CPSC fires and combat recombustion.

