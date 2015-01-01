Abstract

In order to fully understand the explosion risk of electrostatic spraying powder, corresponding preventive measures are put forward. The explosion characteristics, ignition sensitivity, and flame propagation of three typical electrostatic spraying powders were tested using a 20 L spherical explosion test device, a G-G furnace test device, and a Hartmann tube test device, and the explosion process and mechanism of electrostatic spraying powders were discussed. The results show that the maximum explosion pressure and the maximum explosion pressure rise rate increase first and then decrease with the increase in mass concentration. The maximum explosion pressure and the maximum explosion pressure rise rate of acrylic powder coating are the largest, which are 0.75 and 85.4 MPa/s, respectively. The shortest burning time is 97.5 ms, and the highest explosion danger level is 23.46 MPa·m/s. The flame propagation of electrostatic spraying powder develops slowly; the flame front spreads linearly and the average flame velocity increases first and then decreases. The explosive development process of powder coating particles is concentrated in the three-phase system of solid particles, molten particles, and pyrolytic gasification combustible gas, which goes through the kinetic process of particle heating melting, cross-linking curing, pyrolytic gasification, combustion, and extinction.

Language: en