Citation
Nieuwenhuijs B, Gorus E, Portzky G, De Witte N. Aging Ment. Health 2024; 1-8.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38708865
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study aims to increase the understanding of suicidality in older adults by investigating the prevalence, characteristics, risk and protective factors of suicidal phenomena in community-dwelling older adults (60+) in Flanders, specifically of a current wish to die (WTD) and lifetime suicidal ideation and behaviour (LSIB).
Keywords
community-dwelling; depression; older adults; quantitative methods and statistics; risk and protective factors; Suicide