Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aims to increase the understanding of suicidality in older adults by investigating the prevalence, characteristics, risk and protective factors of suicidal phenomena in community-dwelling older adults (60+) in Flanders, specifically of a current wish to die (WTD) and lifetime suicidal ideation and behaviour (LSIB).



METHOD: Cross-sectional data from the Belgian Ageing Studies (BAS) is used (N = 3050). The BAS aims to monitor the needs and quality of life of community-dwelling older adults through a standardised survey. Statistical methods used are bivariate analyses and binary logistic regression.



RESULTS: Prevalence rates of 4.8% for WTD and 8.2% for LSIB are found. LSIB is the biggest predictor of a current WTD, followed by requiring support on three domains, elder abuse, depression and subjective cognitive complaints, and elder abuse were significant risk factors for both WTD and LSIB. Limited effects of protective factors were found.



CONCLUSION: Previous research regarding risk factors to be confirmed in this study, and new insights on the effect of elder abuse, subjective indicators of cognitive complaints and requiring support are added. Further research into protective factors and underlying mechanisms is required.

