Radoman M, Fogelman N, Lacadie C, Seo D, Sinha R. Am. J. Psychiatry 2024; 181(5): 412-422.
38706332
OBJECTIVE: Stress and alcohol cue reactivity are associated with poor treatment outcomes in alcohol use disorder (AUD), but sex-specific neural correlates of stress and alcohol cue-induced craving compared with neutral cue-induced craving and of heavy drinking outcomes in AUD have not been examined. Thus, this study prospectively examined these associations and assessed sex differences.
*Alcoholism/physiopathology/psychology; *Craving/physiology; *Cues; *Magnetic Resonance Imaging; *Stress, Psychological/physiopathology/psychology; Adult; Alcohol; Alcohol Drinking/psychology/physiopathology; Brain/physiopathology/diagnostic imaging; Cue Reactivity; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Neuroimaging; Prospective Studies; Sex Characteristics; Sex Differences; Sex Factors; Stress; Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders