Abstract

Current potassium-ion batteries (PIBs) are limited in safety and lifetime owing to the lack of suitable electrolyte solutions. To address these issues, herein, we report an innovative non-flammable electrolyte design strategy that leverages an optimal moderate solvation phosphate-based solvent which strikes a balance between solvation capability and salt dissociation ability, leading to superior electrochemical performance. The formulated electrolyte simultaneously exhibits the advantages of low salt concentration (only 0.6 M), low viscosity, high ionic conductivity, high oxidative stability, and safety. Our electrolyte also promotes the formation of self-limiting inorganic-rich interphases at the anode surface, alongside robust cathode-electrolyte interphase on iron-based Prussian blue analogues, mitigating electrode/electrolyte side reactions and preventing Fe dissolution. Notably, the PIBs employing our electrolyte exhibit exceptional durability, with 80% capacity retention after 2,000 cycles at high-voltage of 4.2 V in a coin cell. Impressively, in a larger scale pouch cell, it maintains over 81% of its initial capacity after 1,400 cycles at 1C-rate with high average Coulombic efficiency of 99.6%. This work represents a significant advancement toward the realization of safe, sustainable, and high-performance PIBs.

