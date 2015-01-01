Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Fear of Falling Avoidance Behavior Questionnaire (FFABQ) has good psychometric properties. However, we have recently modified the FFABQ (mFFABQ) to improve the clarity of the questions and Likert responses. This study aimed to examine the reliability and validity of this modified version in older adults and people with Parkinson's disease (PD).



METHODS: A total of 88 participants, 39 with PD (age = 72.2 ± 9.5; 29 males, 10 females) and 49 older adults (age = 72.8 ± 5.0; 13 males, 36 females), answered the mFFABQ twice, separated by 1 week, for test-retest reliability. Construct validity was evaluated through correlational analyses with fall history, Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Timed Up and Go, 30-Second Sit to Stand, Sensory Organization Test, Zung Anxiety Scale, Beck Depression Inventory, Consequences of Falling Questionnaire (CoFQ), and average daily activity levels using an activity monitor.



RESULTS: The mFFABQ had good overall test-retest reliability (intraclass correlational coefficient [ICC] = 0.822; older adult ICC = 0.781, PD ICC = 0.806). The mFFABQ correlated with fall history (r = -0.430) and exhibited high correlation with the ABC (rho = -0.804) and moderate correlations with CoFQ (rho = 0.582) and BBS (rho = -0.595). The mFFABQ also correlated with time stepping (rho = -0.298) and number of steps (rho = -0.358).



CONCLUSION: These results provide supportive evidence for the reliability and validity of the mFFABQ in older adults and people with PD, which supports its suitability as a clinical and research tool for the assessment of fear of falling avoidance behavior.

Language: en