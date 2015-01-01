SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Landers MR, Haller AM, Aldaco A, La B, Babarinde AA, Rider JV, Longhurst JK. Arch. Physiother. 2024; 14: 11-19.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.33393/aop.2024.2702

PMID

38707914

PMCID

PMC11067869

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Fear of Falling Avoidance Behavior Questionnaire (FFABQ) has good psychometric properties. However, we have recently modified the FFABQ (mFFABQ) to improve the clarity of the questions and Likert responses. This study aimed to examine the reliability and validity of this modified version in older adults and people with Parkinson's disease (PD).

METHODS: A total of 88 participants, 39 with PD (age = 72.2 ± 9.5; 29 males, 10 females) and 49 older adults (age = 72.8 ± 5.0; 13 males, 36 females), answered the mFFABQ twice, separated by 1 week, for test-retest reliability. Construct validity was evaluated through correlational analyses with fall history, Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Timed Up and Go, 30-Second Sit to Stand, Sensory Organization Test, Zung Anxiety Scale, Beck Depression Inventory, Consequences of Falling Questionnaire (CoFQ), and average daily activity levels using an activity monitor.

RESULTS: The mFFABQ had good overall test-retest reliability (intraclass correlational coefficient [ICC] = 0.822; older adult ICC = 0.781, PD ICC = 0.806). The mFFABQ correlated with fall history (r = -0.430) and exhibited high correlation with the ABC (rho = -0.804) and moderate correlations with CoFQ (rho = 0.582) and BBS (rho = -0.595). The mFFABQ also correlated with time stepping (rho = -0.298) and number of steps (rho = -0.358).

CONCLUSION: These results provide supportive evidence for the reliability and validity of the mFFABQ in older adults and people with PD, which supports its suitability as a clinical and research tool for the assessment of fear of falling avoidance behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

Balance; Balance confidence; Falls; Gait; Postural instability; Reliability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print