Abstract

AIMS AND METHOD: This study aimed to develop and articulate a logic model and programme theories for implementing a new cognitive-behavioural suicide prevention intervention for men in prison who are perceived to be at risk of death by suicide. Semi-structured one-to-one interviews with key stakeholders and a combination of qualitative analysis techniques were used to develop programme theories.



RESULTS: Interviews with 28 stakeholders resulted in five programme theories, focusing on: trust, willingness and engagement; readiness and ability; assessment and formulation; practitioner delivering the 'change work' stage of the intervention face-to-face in a prison environment; and practitioner training, integrating the intervention and onward care. Each theory provides details of what contextual factors need to be considered at each stage, and what activities can facilitate achieving the intended outcomes of the intervention, both intermediate and long term. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: The PROSPECT implementation strategy developed from the five theories can be adapted to different situations and environments.

Language: en