BACKGROUND: Muscle mass loss is an age-related process that can be exacerbated by lifestyle, environmental and other factors, but can be mitigated by good sleep. The objective of this study was to investigate the correlation between varying time lags of sleep duration and the decline in muscle mass among individuals aged 60 years or older by using real-world health monitoring data obtained from wearable devices and smart home health monitoring devices.



METHODS: This study included 86,037 observations from 2,869 participants in the Mobile Support System database. Missing data were supplemented by multiple imputation. The investigation utilized generalized estimating equations and restricted cubic spline curve to examine the relationship between sleep duration and low muscle mass. Various lag structures, including 0, 1, 2, 0-1, 0-2, and 1-2 months, were fitted, and the interaction effect of observation time with sleep duration was estimated for each lag structure. Additionally, subgroup analyses were conducted. The models were adjusted for various covariates, including gender, age, body mass index, footsteps, smoking status, drinking status, marital status, number of chronic diseases, number of medications, diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidemia, coronary artery disease, respiratory disease, and musculoskeletal disease and an interaction term between time and sleep duration.



RESULTS: The results of the generalized estimating equation showed a significant correlation (p < 0.001) between sleep duration of 8 h or more and low muscle mass in older adults, using 6-7 h of sleep as a reference. This effect was seen over time and prolonged sleep accumulated over multiple months had a greater effect on muscle mass loss than a single month. The effect of long sleep duration on muscle mass loss was significantly greater in females than in males and greater in the over-75 than in the under-75 age group. Restricted cubic spline plots showed a non-linear relationship between sleep duration and low muscle mass (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: This study found an association between sustained nighttime sleep of more than eight hours and decreased muscle mass in older adults, especially older women.

