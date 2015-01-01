Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation and attempt (SI/SA) have been associated with dysregulation of the immune response and inflammation. However, few studies have explored how innate and acquired cellular immunity impact on the peripheral immune response. Our study addresses this gap by examining the composition of peripheral immune cells and humoral markers among individuals with current SI/SA, individuals with a history of SI/SA, and healthy controls (HC). Additionally, we aim to explore whether depressive symptoms settle the relationship between inflammation and SI/SA.



METHODS: This is a multicenter case-control study that included 105 participants. Clinical and demographic characterists together with hemogram parameters, soluble pro and anti-inflamatory factors, and specific innate and adaptive immune cell populations were compared among patients with current SI/SA (n = 21), a history of lifetime SI/SA (n = 42), and HC (n = 42).



RESULTS: Patients with both current and lifetime SI/SA had a significant increase in the absolute count of monocytes and in the monocyte/lymphocyte ratio (MLR). Additionally, patients with current and lifetime SI/SA showed a significant increase in high-sensitivity C- reactive protein (hs-CRP), and patients with lifetime SI/SA also showed higher levels of Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR). The cellular inflammatory status of patients with SI/SA was characterized by altered proportions of monocytes with higher levels of nonclassical and intermediate monocytes. No differences were observed in the number of lymphocytes and the proportion of CD4 and CD8 between patients and HC, but we found differences in markers of exhaustion of CD4 lymphocytes, with increased levels of Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1) in Current SI/SA and Lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG3) in Current SI/SA and Lifetime SI/SA compared to HC. The plasmainflammatory status was marked by higher levels of soluble Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (sTREM2) in patients with lifetime SI/SA compared to HC. Finally, the multinomial analysis indicates that inflammation and depressive symptoms are independently associated with SI/SA.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the association of immunological alterations with SI/SA. Furthremore, SI/SA is independently influenced by depressive symptoms and inflammation. This may have important therapeutic implications, as in these patients, it may be necessary to treat the inflammatory process beyond treating the depressive symptoms.

Language: en