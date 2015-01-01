Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Shaken baby syndrome (SBS), a subset of abusive head trauma, results from non-accidental, violent head shaking. Most survivors suffer permanent neurological sequelae. Accurate diagnosis is imperative and remains challenging. The purpose of this study is to describe ocular injuries and associated neurotrauma in suspected SBS.



METHODS: We retrospectively surveyed the National Trauma Data Bank 2008-2014 for patients ≤ 3 years old admitted for suspected SBS. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS software. Significance was set at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: Three hundred forty-seven (13.9%) of 2495 patients who were ≤ 3 years old were admitted with abusive head trauma and ocular injuries which resulted from suspected SBS. Most were < 1 year old (87.9%) and male (54.2%). Common eye injuries were retinal hemorrhages (30.5%), eye/adnexa contusion (14.7%), and retinal edema (10.7%). Common neurotrauma were subdural (75.5%), subarachnoid (23.9%), and intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) (10.4%). Mean (SD) Injury Severity Score was severe, 20.2 (8.2), and Glasgow Coma Score was moderate, 9.2 (12.8). The mortality rate was 16.7%. Retinal hemorrhages were not significantly associated with one type of neurotrauma over others. Ocular/adnexa contusion (OR 4.06; p < 0.001) and commotio retinae/Berlin's edema (OR 5.27; p < 0.001) had the greatest association with ICH than other neurotrauma. Optic neuropathy (OR 21.33; p < 0.001) and ICH (OR 3.34; p < 0.001) had the highest associated with mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study supports previous studies showing that retinal and subdural hemorrhages were the most common ocular injury and neurotrauma in SBS, respectively. However, we did not find a significant propensity for their concurrence. Commotio retinae/Berlin's edema was significantly associated with both intracerebral and subdural hemorrhages.

Language: en