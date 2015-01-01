Abstract

Healthcare workers exposed to emergencies and chronic stressors are at high risk of developing mental health problems. This review synthesized existing studies of group psychological therapy to reduce distress symptoms in healthcare workers (i.e., as complex and heterogeneous emotional states, characterized by the presence of symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, burnout, anxiety, depression and moral injury). Searches were conducted using PRISMA guidelines and databases such as PubMed, PsycINFO, Medline and Web of Science, along with manual searches of reference lists of relevant articles. The search returned a total of 1071 randomized trials, of which 23 met the inclusion criteria. Of the total studies, nine were mindfulness interventions, seven were cognitive behavioural programmes, one was a programme based on acceptance and commitment therapy, one was an EMDR protocol and two focused on systemic and art therapy. Most studies aimed to reduce burnout, anxiety and depression; only three focused on post-traumatic stress disorder, and no studies were found that addressed moral injury. The results suggested that group interventions could be an effective tool to improve the mental health of healthcare workers and reduce their symptoms of distress, although many of the studies have methodological deficiencies. Limitations and future directions are discussed.

Language: en