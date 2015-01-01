Abstract

Introduction Blast injuries in modern society often occur owing to terrorist attacks in confined spaces, particularly in urban settings, indoors, and in vehicles, leading to significant damage. Therefore, it is important to focus on blast injuries in confined spaces rather than in conventional open-field experiments.



MATERIALS AND METHODS We used an air-driven shock wave generator (blast tube) established indoors in 2017 and conducted basic research to potentially save the lives of patients with blast injuries. Under general anesthesia, pigs were divided into with body armor (BA) and without BA groups. The pigs were fixed in the measurement chamber with their dorsal chest directly exposed to the shock wave. The driving pressure was set at 3.0 MPa to achieve a mortality rate of approximately 50%. A generated shock wave was directly applied to the pigs. Comparisons were made between the groups with respect to cardiac arrest and survival, as well as apnea, bradycardia, and hypotension, which are the triad of blast lung. Autopsies were performed to confirm the extent of the organ damage. Statistical analysis was performed using Fisher's exact test, and statistical significance was set at p<0.05. The animal experimentation was conducted according to the protocol reviewed and approved by the Animal Ethics Committee of the National Defense Medical College Hospital (approval number 19041).



RESULTS Eight pigs were assigned to the BA group and seven pigs to the non-BA group. In the non-BA group, apnea was observed in four of seven cases, three of which resulted in death. None of the eight pigs in the BA group had respiratory arrest; notably, all survived. Hypotension was observed in some pigs in each group; however, there were no cases of bradycardia in either group. Statistical analysis showed that wearing BA significantly reduced the occurrence of respiratory and cardiac arrest (p=0.026) but not survival (p=0.077). No significant differences were found in other vital signs.



CONCLUSIONS Wearing BA with adequate neck and chest protection reduced mortality and it was effective to reduce cardiac and respiratory arrest against shock wave exposure. Mortality from shock wave injury appears to be associated with respiratory arrest, and the avoidance of respiratory arrest may lead to survival.

