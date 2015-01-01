Abstract

With the growing popularity of winter sports, it is necessary to pay more attention to the types of traumatic injuries that a person can sustain in various incidents related to their practice. We present a case in which an adult man died as a result of a collision with a tree while skiing. Although the deaths are associated with different types and severity of craniocerebral injuries in the majority of the cases, here we are dealing with an abdominal injury with rupture of the stomach, pancreas, and left renal artery. The exact localization of the resulting traumatic injuries and the mechanism of their occurrence were examined. Both macroscopic autopsy findings (gross pathology) and histologically proven ones are presented and described. Presenting this case, we want to raise awareness of the different types of injuries received while skiing, as well as to emphasize the possibility of death in the absence of visible external injuries over the victim's body.

