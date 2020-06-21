Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to take restricted orders to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by limiting and controlling people's movement inside their countries. According to previous studies, the shutdown and quarantine affected orthopedic trauma presentations and patterns in many countries. This study aimed to show the change in the pattern of fractures in Taif City, Saudi Arabia, during the curfew period during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and compare it with the same period in 2019.



METHODS: A retrospective study of all patients with fractures who came to the emergency room and were treated by the orthopedic department at Alhada Armed Forces Hospital, King Abdulaziz Specialist Hospital, and King Faisal Medical Complex, Taif City. During partial and total lockdowns between March 23 and June 21, 2020, Data was collected from this period during September 2023. Demographics, fracture type and site, mechanism of injury, length of admission, if admitted, and the management plan were documented. These fracture cases were compared with those within the same period of March-June from the previous year. All statistical analysis was done using two-tailed tests.



RESULTS: There was a decrease in the number of fractures at the time of quarantine, with 69 cases in the three months of curfew in 2020, compared to 184 cases in the same three months in 2019. There was a significant difference in the anatomical site of fractures between the two years, with decreased radius/ulna fractures (P= 0.035) and foot fractures (P=0.010). Most fractures during the lockdown were due to home accidents, with a significant decrease in motor vehicle accidents (P=0.009).



CONCLUSION: The pattern of fractures in Taif City was affected by the movement restriction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of fractures decreased by 62.5% during the quarantine compared with the pre-pandemic period. A significant decrease was noted in the number of hospitalized patients (33%) during the COVID-19 lockdown compared to 65.8% in the pre-pandemic period.

