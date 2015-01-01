|
Citation
Herring SA, Putukian M, Kibler WB, LeClere L, Boyajian-O'Neill L, Day MA, Franks RR, Indelicato P, Matuszak J, Miller TL, O'Connor F, Poddar S, Svoboda SJ, Zaremski JL. Curr. Sports Med. Rep. 2024; 23(5): 183-191.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
38709944
Abstract
Return to play (RTP) is the process of returning an athlete to participate in his/her/their sport. Return to sport (RTS) is applicable to all sports and athletes. For the purposes of this consensus statement, RTS will be used to include both the process and the decision, focused on non-game-day RTS. It is important for the team physician to recognize RTS represents a continuum: return to participation, RTS, and return to performance (1). This progression can be applied for any sport, athlete, or injury/illness. The RTS decision is ongoing, is context dependent, and may change over time.
Language: en
Keywords
*Athletic Injuries/therapy/prevention & control; *Consensus; *Return to Sport; *Sports Medicine; Humans