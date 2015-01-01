Abstract

Breath-hold divers, also known as freedivers, are at risk of specific injuries that are unique from those of surface swimmers and compressed air divers. Using peer-reviewed scientific research and expert opinion, we created a guide for medical providers managing breath-hold diving injuries in the field. Hypoxia induced by prolonged apnea and increased oxygen uptake can result in an impaired mental state that can manifest as involuntary movements or full loss of consciousness. Negative pressure barotrauma secondary to airspace collapse can lead to edema and/or hemorrhage. Positive pressure barotrauma secondary to overexpansion of airspaces can result in gas embolism or air entry into tissues and organs. Inert gas loading into tissues from prolonged deep dives or repetitive shallow dives with short surface intervals can lead to decompression sickness. Inert gas narcosis at depth is commonly described as an altered state similar to that experienced by compressed air divers. Asymptomatic cardiac arrhythmias are common during apnea, normally reversing shortly after normal ventilation resumes. The methods of glossopharyngeal breathing (insufflation and exsufflation) can add to the risk of pulmonary overinflation barotrauma or loss of consciousness from decreased cardiac preload. This guide also includes information for medical providers who are tasked with providing medical support at an organized breath-hold diving event with a list of suggested equipment to facilitate diagnosis and treatment outside of the hospital setting.

