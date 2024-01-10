Abstract

PURPOSE: Mobility impairments are a common consequence of stroke and spinal cord injury (SCI). Assistive products (APs) such as wheelchairs are often needed for activities and participation. The aim of the study was to explore the provision and use of APs in Germany and to identify associated factors underlying this practice.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 19 professionals from outpatient neurorehabilitation services (three general practitioners, five physical therapists, five occupational therapists, one speech therapist, one neuropsychologist, two outpatient nurses, one rehab technician and one social worker), two patient advocates (long-term survivors, each stroke and SCI) and 20 patients (10 each after stroke and SCI with mobility impairment, and first-ever affected). Analysis was performed by qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS: Reported experiences were mixed, varying from high satisfaction to unusable APs and unmet needs. Identified factors associated with these experiences were related to care pathways, care coordination, inter-professional collaboration, professionals' knowledge and patient information, cost coverage, and approval procedures.



CONCLUSION: Overall, patients seem satisfied with the APs they receive, but patients with more severe mobility impairments in particular experience deficits in the provision and use of APs. Further research is needed to develop and test strategies for the provision and use of APs.

