Abstract

A concussion is a particular manifestation of a traumatic brain injury, which is the leading cause of mortality and disabilities across the globe. The global prevalence of traumatic brain injury is estimated to be 939 instances per 100,000 individuals, with approximately 5.48 million people per year experiencing severe traumatic brain injury. Epidemiology varies amongst different countries by socioeconomic status with diverse clinical manifestations. Additionally, classifying concussions is an ambiguous process as clinical diagnoses are the only current classification method, and morbidity rates differ by demographic location as well as populations examined. In this article, we critically reviewed the pathophysiology of concussions, classification methods, treatment options available including both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic intervention methods, etiologies as well as global etiologic differences associated with them, and clinical manifestations along with their associated morbidities. Furthermore, analysis of the current research regarding the incidence of concussion based traumatic brain injuries and future directions are discussed. Investigation on the efficacy of new therapeutic-related interventions such as exosome therapy and electromagnetic field stimulation are warranted to properly manage and treat concussion-induced traumatic brain injury.

Language: en