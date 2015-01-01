Abstract

Child maltreatment is prevalent and contributes to a wide range of emotional and behavioral issues across one's lifespan. The extant literature on child maltreatment includes its epidemiology, neurobiology, clinical impacts, and related treatments. Over the last several years, increasing attention has been placed on the experiences and impacts of systems of care for children who have been exposed to maltreatment. It was in this context that Frontiers solicited the manuscripts for this Research Topic. In reviewing the work of the 12 teams who submitted manuscripts for this Research Topic, we noted several themes, each of which represents a lesson from the authors and a call for ongoing investigation into understanding how to identify and address risk factors for maltreatment, recognize those affected, and organize systems of care more effectively to provide support. Although specific works are highlighted in each lesson, a careful reading of the manuscripts in this Research Topic reflects each of the themes outlined below. ...

Language: en