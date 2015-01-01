|
Karamitanha F, Ahmadi F, Fallah Abadi V. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1347077.
38708015
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women is a serious public health issue and refers to physically, sexually and psychologically harmful behaviors as well as emotionally controlling behaviors and financial abuse that occur in the form of marriage or cohabitation. Knowing the current situation of the IPV prevalence against women and high-risk areas in the Zanjan city, Iran, can help policymakers to establish better health programs for risk reduction.
economic violence; geographic pattern; intimate partner violence; physical violence; psychological violence; sexual violence