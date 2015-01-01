|
Schmidt LM, Chaieb L, Derner M, Reber TP, Fell J. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1375717.
38708020
Excessive mind wandering (MW) contributes to the development and maintenance of psychiatric disorders. Previous studies have suggested that auditory beat stimulation may represent a method enabling a reduction of MW. However, little is known about how different auditory stimulation conditions are subjectively perceived and whether this perception is in turn related to changes in subjective states, behavioral measures of attention and MW. In the present study, we therefore investigated MW under auditory beat stimulation and control conditions using experience sampling during a sustained attention to response task (SART). The subjective perception of the stimulation conditions, as well as changes in anxiety, stress and negative mood after versus before stimulation were assessed via visual-analog scales.
auditory beat stimulation; meta-awareness; mind wandering; mind wandering questionnaire; monaural beat; sustained attention to response task