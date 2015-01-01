|
Gini G, Angelini F, Pozzoli T. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1321050.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38708022
INTRODUCTION: Teacher relational unfairness is a significant risk factor for students' physical and mental well-being, especially during adolescence. However, school psychology research has not yet fully analyzed the links between teacher unfairness and important indicators of school experience and wellbeing, including peer aggression and school satisfaction. Even less evidence does exist with longitudinal, multilevel data.
perceived teacher unfairness; proactive aggression; reactive aggression; school satisfaction; teacher injustice