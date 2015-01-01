CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Aghakhani N, Eghtedar S, Mesgarzadeh M. Holist. Nurs. Pract. 2024; 38(3): 128-129.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38709127
|
Abstract
|
No abstract was provided. However, the first page of this article is available by following the DOI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Domestic Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Fear/psychology; *Parturition/psychology; Female; Humans; Phobic Disorders/psychology; Pregnancy