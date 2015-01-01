SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aghakhani N, Eghtedar S, Mesgarzadeh M. Holist. Nurs. Pract. 2024; 38(3): 128-129.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HNP.0000000000000642

PMID

38709127

Abstract

No abstract was provided. However, the first page of this article is available by following the DOI.


Language: en

Keywords

*Domestic Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Fear/psychology; *Parturition/psychology; Female; Humans; Phobic Disorders/psychology; Pregnancy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print