Abstract

High fall rates among older adults in combination with prolonged time on the floor after a fall have created an urgent need to preventatively address fall recovery strategies. The purpose of this study is to describe the outcomes of a novel safe fall recovery (SFR) educational module provided by physical therapists to older adults in their homes. A pre- and post-test descriptive study used a convenience sample to recruit 30 adults (≥65 years). A baseline assessment and SFR in-home education were provided. Pre- and post-education measures included the Steps for Safe Fall Recovery (Steps for SFR) tool, the Activity Specific Balance Confidence (ABC) scale, and a fall confidence survey. The Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test determined significance (P <.05). Participants were age 77.2 (6.8) years and 20 females. Eight reported a fall during the prior year. Statistically significant improvements were identified in the Steps to SFR tool (P =.001), the ABC scale (P =.004), and the fall recovery confidence survey (P =.001). Integration of an SFR educational intervention delivered to an older adult population in their home demonstrated improved safety and confidence to recover from a fall.

