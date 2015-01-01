Abstract

Chlorpyrifos (CPF), dichlorvos (DDV), and cypermethrin (CP), as commonly used pesticides, have been implicated in inducing neuropsychiatric disorders, such as anxiety, depression-like behaviors, and locomotor activity impairment. However, the exact molecular mechanisms of these adverse effects, particularly in both sexes and their next-generation effects, remain unclear. In this study, we conducted behavioral analysis, along with cellular assays (monodansylcadaverine staining) and molecular investigations (qRT-PCR and western blotting of mTOR, P62, and Beclin-1) to clear the potential role of autophagy in pesticide-induced behavioral alterations. For this purpose, 42 adult female and 21 male inbred ICR mice (F0) were distributed into seven groups. Maternal mice (F0) and 112 F1 offspring were exposed to 0.5 and 1 ppm of CPF, DDV, and CP through drinking water. F1 male and female animals were studied to assess the sex-specific effects of pesticides on brain tissue. Our findings revealed pronounced anxiogenic effects and impaired locomotor activity in mice. F1 males exposed to CPF (1 ppm) exhibited significantly elevated depression-like behaviors compared to other groups. Moreover, pesticide exposure reduced mTOR and P62 levels, while enhancing the Beclin-1 gene and protein expression. These changes in autophagy signaling pathways, coupled with oxidative and neurogenic damage in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus, potentially contribute to heightened locomotor activity, anxiety, and depression-like behaviors following pesticide exposure. This study underscores the substantial impact of pesticides on both physiological and behavioral aspects, emphasizing the necessity for comprehensive assessments and regulatory considerations for pesticide use. Additionally, the identification of sex-specific responses presents a crucial dimension for pharmaceutical sciences, highlighting the need for tailored therapeutic interventions and further research in this field.

Language: en