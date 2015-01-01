Abstract

Highways, the lifeline of the Brazilian economy, transport approximately 75% of the country's economic activity, highlighting its importance. However, professional drivers, accustomed to long daily journeys, make use of tablets widely available in Gas Station, which are known as "Rebites," which could contain a mixture of legal and illegal compounds. Thus, this study aims at the chemical characterization of these through different analytical methods. Initially, we performed a comprehensive screening of compounds present in seven samples collected across the country using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS). The findings revealed caffeine as the main compound, alongside theophylline, lidocaine, and clobenzorex, among others. In the next step, we employ quantitative nuclear magnetic resonance (qNMR) to quantify the caffeine content in the tablets. The results indicated a caffeine concentration ranging between 14% and 31% (m/m), which may imply a daily overdose of this compound from around four tablets. In summary, this investigation provides a chemical characterization of real samples of "Rebites" freely obtained along Brazilian highways. Caffeine emerged as the predominant active compound, with its concentration determined by qNMR analysis. The notable presence of caffeine, combined with other stimulants, depressants, and hallucinogens, underscores the need for strict quality control measures regarding "Rebites" to safeguard public health.

Language: en