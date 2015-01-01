Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe associations between a history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the severity of tinnitus-related functional impairment among a national, stratified random sample of veterans diagnosed with tinnitus by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system. SETTING: A multimodal (mailed and internet) survey administered in 2018. Participants: VA healthcare-using veterans diagnosed with tinnitus; veterans with comorbid TBI diagnosis were oversampled.



DESIGN: A population-based survey. MAIN MEASURES: TBI history was assessed using International Classification of Diseases (ICD) diagnosis codes in veterans' VA electronic health records. The severity of participants' overall tinnitus-related functional impairment was measured using the Tinnitus Functional Index. Population prevalence and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated using inverse probability weights accounting for sample stratification and survey nonresponse. Veterans' relative risk ratios of very severe or moderate/severe tinnitus-related functional impairment, versus none/mild impairment, were estimated by TBI history using bivariable and multivariable multinomial logistic regression.



RESULTS: The population prevalence of TBI was 5.6% (95% CI: 4.8-6.4) among veterans diagnosed with tinnitus. Veterans with a TBI diagnosis, compared with those without a TBI diagnosis, had 3.6 times greater likelihood of rating their tinnitus-related impairment as very severe (95% CI: 2.1-6.3), and 1.5 times greater likelihood of rating their impairment as moderate/severe (95% CI: 1.0-2.4), versus none/mild.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest an important role of TBI in the severity of tinnitus-related functional impairment among veterans. This knowledge can help inform the integration of tinnitus management services into the care received by veterans with TBI.

