|
Citation
|
Kemp AM, Neese M, Norton G, O'Brien KH. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2024; 39(3): E141-E152.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38709833
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The Common Sense Model (CSM) describes cognitive, emotional, and psychosocial factors that influence how health threats are processed and subsequently inform health-related decisions or actions. The purpose of this study was to examine psychosocial factors influencing coherence, or usefulness, of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) representations and their relationship to health-related decisions and actions. SETTING: Public university. PARTICIPANTS: There were 458 graduate and undergraduate college students who participated in a web-based survey (mean age = 22 years; SD = 3.6).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Brain Concussion/psychology; *Students/psychology; Adolescent; Adult; Female; Humans; Male; Models, Psychological; Self-Control; Surveys and Questionnaires; Universities; Young Adult