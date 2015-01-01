Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Common Sense Model (CSM) describes cognitive, emotional, and psychosocial factors that influence how health threats are processed and subsequently inform health-related decisions or actions. The purpose of this study was to examine psychosocial factors influencing coherence, or usefulness, of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) representations and their relationship to health-related decisions and actions. SETTING: Public university. PARTICIPANTS: There were 458 graduate and undergraduate college students who participated in a web-based survey (mean age = 22 years; SD = 3.6).



DESIGN: A mixed-methods design randomized participants into 2 groups to examine perceptions of mTBI across differing injury mechanisms, or causes, by comparing actions recommended to a friend (Other; n = 214) with those generated for self (Self; n = 244). MAIN MEASURES: Seven common injury mechanisms representative of university student mTBI experiences were presented as vignettes (cause). Each vignette included open- and closed-ended questions framed from CSM constructs (identity, consequences, action plans, timeline, and social context). Data were analyzed using a series of chi-square tests and multiple analysis of variance. Post hoc analysis identified differences in the injury vignettes.



RESULTS: Students were more likely to identify the injury as mTBI ( = 8.62, P =.035) and recommend immediate healthcare (F1,415 = 316.89, P <.001) for all causes if the injury occurred to a friend as compared with themselves. Action plans also varied by cause, with post hoc analysis revealing a higher likelihood of healthcare seeking for motor vehicle crashes and assault and a lower likelihood for falls while intoxicated. Students were generally more likely to talk to closest confidants than doctors (F8,398 = 33.66, P <.001).



CONCLUSION: Cause appears to be a key construct in generating illness representations and associated action plans for seeking care, with lower perceived severity causes (eg, falls) resulting in little to no health-seeking action. In addition, social support appears to be important for college students when making decisions about their health.

