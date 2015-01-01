SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shibaoka A. J. Pastoral Care Counsel. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15423050241247263

PMID

38706201

Abstract

Against the background of growing discussions on medical moral injury, I outline sharp divergences between military and medical moral injury. These are often ignored or minimalised, to the detriment of establishing a sharper conceptualization of medical moral injury. A theological exploration finds a common thread between the two, and frames moral injury as the shattering of individual's moral expectations, which in turn triggers the shattering of the person's morality framework that formed them.


Language: en

Keywords

Brian powers; burnout; COVID-19; military chaplaincy; moral distress; Moral injury

