Abstract

Against the background of growing discussions on medical moral injury, I outline sharp divergences between military and medical moral injury. These are often ignored or minimalised, to the detriment of establishing a sharper conceptualization of medical moral injury. A theological exploration finds a common thread between the two, and frames moral injury as the shattering of individual's moral expectations, which in turn triggers the shattering of the person's morality framework that formed them.

