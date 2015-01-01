SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nakhostin-Ansari A, Naghshtabrizi N, Mohammadzadeh M, Naghdi S, Delavari F, Khalifeloo M, Vezvaei P, Ansari NN. J. Prev. Med. Hyg. 2024; 65(1): E83-E92.

DOI

10.15167/2421-4248/jpmh2024.65.1.3051

PMID

38706770

PMCID

PMC11066829

INTRODUCTION: Falling is a serious problem for all ages. There are several tests to assess balance. Mini-BESTest and brief-BESTest are balance tests for which there are no normative values for Iranian people. We aimed to provide the normative values of mini-BESTest and brief-BESTest among healthy Iranian adults.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was designed. Three hundred healthy adults (150 males and 150 females) in six age groups (18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, +70 years) completed the tests using Persian mini-BESTest and brief-BESTest. Normative values were calculated for age groups.

RESULTS: Normative values of mini-BESTest and brief- BESTest decreased significantly with age (from 27 to 21.9 for mini-BESTest and from 22.9 to 15.4 for brief BESTest). There were no significant differences between genders except for females in 30-39 and 40-49 years age groups which scored better on brief-BESTest and mini-BESTest, respectively. Males had significantly scored better in brief- BESTest in 60-69 and ≥ 70 age groups.

CONCLUSIONS: The normative values of the mini-BESTest and brief-BESTest provided for healthy Iranian adults can help clinicians when assessing subjects with balance dysfunction.


*Postural Balance; Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Adolescent; Adult; Age Factors; Aged; Balance; Brief-BESTest; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Iran; Male; Middle Aged; Mini-BESTest; Normative values; Reference Values; Young Adult

