J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; 85(3): e435.

(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)

10.15288/jsad.22-00128-2

38708891

In the July 2023 issue of the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, there was an incorrect author affiliation in the article "The Impact of Minimum Unit Price on Police-Recorded Alcohol-Related Assault Rates in the Northern Territory, Australia" by Miller et al. (Vol. 84, no. 4, pp. 615-623,https://doi.org/10.15288/jsad.22-00128). The correct author affiliation for c is "Menzies School of Health Research, Darwin, Australia." This error has been corrected in the online version.


