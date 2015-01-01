Abstract

Firefighters encounter numerous complex and ever-changing hazards when carrying out emergency response activities, necessitating the development of effective risk profiling methods to enhance both their safety and operational efficiency. This study outlines a comprehensive approach to constructing risk profiles tailored specifically for firefighters, integrating various methodologies to create a robust and adaptable framework. The methods used incorporating historical incident data, environmental variables, and individual firefighter characteristics to identify and assess potential risks. Additionally, the risk profiling framework include Psychosocial risk factors are also considered, allowing for a holistic understanding of the human element in firefighting risk assessment. By developing risk profiles to the specific needs and characteristics of firefighters, this method aims to significantly improve their safety, ability to make decisions, and overall operational efficiency in the demanding and ever-changing setting of emergency response situations. This article discussed methods•To identify safety cultures using questionnaires•To analyse risk from incident reports using content analysis•To verify and validate risk using thematic analysis from Focus Group Discussion.

Language: en