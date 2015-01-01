Abstract

Research on posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) typically focuses on diagnosis or symptom severity, however, this overlooks the variety of symptom patterns that exist. Latent profile analysis was used to explore PTSS profiles in a sample of Norwegian Afghanistan veterans (n = 4052, 91.7% males). Multinomial logistic regression analyses were conducted to examine predictors and outcomes associated with PTSS profile membership. Three profiles emerged: Low Symptoms profile (85%); High Numbing and Arousal profile (13%); and High Symptoms profile (2%). Being female, lower number of deployments, barriers to disclose war-related experiences, and higher number of potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) were associated with belonging to the High Symptoms profile compared to the High Numbing and Arousal (Male gender: OR = 0.37, p < .05; Number of deployments: OR = 0.68, p < .05; Barriers to disclose: OR = 1.39, p < .001; PMIEs: OR = 1.15. p < .05), or Low Symptoms profile (Male gender: OR = 0.36, p < .05; Number of deployments: OR = 0.67, p < .01; Barriers to disclose: OR = 1.80, p < .001; PMIEs: OR = 1.32. p < .001). Participants in the High Symptoms profile had the highest probability of mental health service use (0.37) and endorsing suicidal ideation (0.38), compared to the two other profiles (p < .01). Participants in the High Numbing and Arousal profile had a higher probability of seeking professional mental health care (0.17), endorsing suicidal ideation (0.16), and reporting more suicide attempts compared to the Low Symptom profile (0.02 vs. 0.00, p < .001). These findings highlight the importance of considering the heterogeneity of PTSS profiles and understanding the predictors and responses of individuals who exhibit elevated PTSS symptoms.

Language: en