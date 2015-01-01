Abstract

The recall of memories of past events, experiences and emotions is a complex process. When experiencing traumatic events, as is the case with sexual violence, a host of additional complexities and difficulties arise. This becomes especially important in court cases which rely mostly or exclusively on the testimony of the victim, where the problem of the fallibility of memory takes center stage. Some research studies emphasize the possibility of inducing, altering or suppressing memories, especially in the context of psychotherapy. This has led to the unfortunate reality that the testimony of victims who have undergone psychotherapy is often considered to be unreliable. This in turn can lead to the impression that a decision has to be made between treatment of the adverse effects of traumatic events and maximizing the chances for a conviction of the perpetrator in court. This article introduces some central concepts of our current understanding of memory and gives an overview of the relevant scientific literature and debate. Following this, it examines the dilemma as it pertains to the different groups of all involved parties (i.e., victims, members of the judiciary and psychotherapists). Lastly, it proposes a framework of how to approach a solution to this problem by focusing on research in critical areas, expansion of therapy guidelines and documentation procedures as well as communication of these efforts to all parties involved.



===



Der Abruf von Erinnerungen an vergangene Ereignisse, Gefühle und Erfahrungen ist ein komplexer Prozess. Wenn wir traumatische Ereignisse erleben, wie es bei sexualisierter Gewalt der Fall ist, ergibt sich eine ganze Reihe zusätzlicher Schwierigkeiten und Komplexitäten. Besonders wichtig wird dies in Gerichtsverfahren, die sich überwiegend oder ausschließlich auf die Aussage des Opfers stützen, wo das Problem der Fehlbarkeit des Gedächtnisses in den Mittelpunkt rückt. Einige Forschungsarbeiten betonen die Möglichkeit, Erinnerungen hervorzurufen, zu verändern oder zu unterdrücken, insbesondere im Rahmen einer Psychotherapie. Dies hat zu der bedauerlichen Tatsache geführt, dass die Aussagen von Betroffenen, die sich einer Psychotherapie unterzogen haben, häufig als unzuverlässig angesehen werden. Dies wiederum kann zu dem Eindruck führen, dass eine Entscheidung zwischen der Behandlung der negativen Auswirkungen traumatischer Ereignisse und der Maximierung der Chancen für eine Verurteilung des Täters vor Gericht getroffen werden müsse. Der vorliegende Beitrag führt in einige zentrale Konzepte unseres derzeitigen Verständnisses von Erinnerung ein und gibt einen Überblick über die einschlägige wissenschaftliche Literatur und Debatte. Anschließend wird das Dilemma in Bezug auf die verschiedenen Gruppen aller Beteiligten (das heißt Betroffene, Justizangehörige und Psychotherapeut:innen) untersucht. Schließlich wird ein Rahmen für die Lösung dieses Problems vorgeschlagen, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der Forschung in entscheidenden Bereichen, auf der Erweiterung von Therapierichtlinien und Dokumentationsverfahren sowie auf der Kommunikation dieser Bemühungen an alle Beteiligten liegt.

Language: de