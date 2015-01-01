Abstract

Given the high rates of physical trauma and pain among service members, opioid-prescribing practices and use patterns have significant implications for the well-being of service members and can affect military medicine and personnel readiness. This study measured the association between prescribed opioid and benzodiazepine medications and subsequently reported injuries (accidental, alcohol and drug related, self-inflicted, and violence related) among active duty military members. Participants were service members who entered the military between January 1, 2005, and June 30, 2010. In a nested case-control design, we compared individuals with injuries to individuals without injuries with respect to their opioid and benzodiazepine prescriptions in the 30 days before the injury of an index case. We used a multiintercept, logistic regression model to compare coefficient estimates by injury type. Overall, approximately 17% of individuals with an injury and 4% of individuals without an injury had a recorded opioid prescription. Individuals with an injury of any type had greater odds of prior exposure to opioid prescriptions than controls. Although a dose-response effect was observed for all injury types, it reached a plateau sooner for natural or environmental accidents and self-inflicted injuries relative to alcohol-related and drug-related injuries, violence-related injuries, vehicle accidents, accidental falls, and other accidents. Benzodiazepine prescriptions were found in 3.5% of individuals with an injury and 0.5% of individuals without an injury. The association between benzodiazepine prescriptions and injuries was strongest for natural and environmental accidents.

